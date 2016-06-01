BRIEF-Michael Kors acquires Greater China licensee

June 1 Michael Kors Holdings Ltd :

* Michael Kors acquires Greater China licensee

* Michael Kors Holdings Ltd says acquisition is expected to be accretive to earnings per share in fiscal 2018 and thereafter

* For fiscal year 2017, Greater China business is expected to contribute approximately $200 million to retail net sales

* Deal expected to be neutral to EPS on a gaap basis, and accretive to EPS on a non-gaap basis, excluding $15 million of one-time acquisition costs

* Deal for $500 million in cash

* Completed acquisition of Michael Kors (HK) Limited, exclusive licensee of company in China Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)