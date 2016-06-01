版本:
BRIEF-Seven Generations' lenders extend $850 mln credit facility

June 1 Seven Generations Energy Ltd :

* Seven generations' lenders extend $850 million credit facility

* Credit facility was extended by 1 year to May 2019 and is subject to semi-annual redetermination in fall and spring of each year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

