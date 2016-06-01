BRIEF-Seven Generations' lenders extend $850 mln credit facility

BRIEF-Kivalliq announces $3 mln financing package
* Kivalliq announces $3 million financing package; Sandstorm makes equity investment and payment for royalty portfolio
June 1 Seven Generations Energy Ltd :
* Seven generations' lenders extend $850 million credit facility
* Credit facility was extended by 1 year to May 2019 and is subject to semi-annual redetermination in fall and spring of each year
* Mandalay resources corporation announces production and sales results for the fourth quarter and full-year 2016
* Says transaction includes two facilities in Newark and Columbus, Ohio