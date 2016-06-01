BRIEF-G-III Apparel Group Q1 earnings per share $0.06

BRIEF-Kivalliq announces $3 mln financing package
* Kivalliq announces $3 million financing package; Sandstorm makes equity investment and payment for royalty portfolio
June 1 G-iii Apparel Group Ltd :
* Q1 earnings per share $0.06
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q2 earnings per share $0.15 to $0.19
* Q1 sales $457 million versus i/b/e/s view $473.2 million
* Iii apparel group ltd - full-year guidance for net sales and net income reaffirmed
* Iii apparel group, ltd. Announces first quarter fiscal 2017 results
* Sees q2 2017 sales about $485 million
* Sees fy 2017 earnings per share $2.55 to $2.65
* Sees fy 2017 sales about $2.56 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Mandalay resources corporation announces production and sales results for the fourth quarter and full-year 2016
* Says transaction includes two facilities in Newark and Columbus, Ohio