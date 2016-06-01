BRIEF-G-III Apparel Group Q1 earnings per share $0.06

June 1 G-iii Apparel Group Ltd :

* Q1 earnings per share $0.06

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q2 earnings per share $0.15 to $0.19

* Q1 sales $457 million versus i/b/e/s view $473.2 million

* Iii apparel group ltd - full-year guidance for net sales and net income reaffirmed

* Iii apparel group, ltd. Announces first quarter fiscal 2017 results

* Sees q2 2017 sales about $485 million

* Sees fy 2017 earnings per share $2.55 to $2.65

* Sees fy 2017 sales about $2.56 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)