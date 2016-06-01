版本:
BRIEF-TrueCar May auto sales revenue set to reach $51.7 bln

June 1 TrueCar Inc :

* Truecar inc says estimates that u.s. New vehicle sales generated $51.7 billion in may, down 0.8 percent from a year ago

* May auto sales revenue set to reach $51.7 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

