BRIEF-Actinium Pharmaceuticals announces positive results from Actimab-A trial

BRIEF-Kivalliq announces $3 mln financing package
* Kivalliq announces $3 million financing package; Sandstorm makes equity investment and payment for royalty portfolio
June 1 Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc
* A trial in patients with newly diagnosed acute Myeloid Leukemia and provides guidance on plans for phase 2 clinical trial
* Analysis of trials from Actimab-A portion of Hum195-Alpha program show low peripheral blast burden results in improved patient responses
* Phase 2 trial to begin enrolling patients in 2H:2016 with revised protocol incorporating latest findings Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Kivalliq announces $3 million financing package; Sandstorm makes equity investment and payment for royalty portfolio
* Mandalay resources corporation announces production and sales results for the fourth quarter and full-year 2016
* Says transaction includes two facilities in Newark and Columbus, Ohio