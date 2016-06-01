BRIEF-Actinium Pharmaceuticals announces positive results from Actimab-A trial

June 1 Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc

* A trial in patients with newly diagnosed acute Myeloid Leukemia and provides guidance on plans for phase 2 clinical trial

* Analysis of trials from Actimab-A portion of Hum195-Alpha program show low peripheral blast burden results in improved patient responses

* Phase 2 trial to begin enrolling patients in 2H:2016 with revised protocol incorporating latest findings