BRIEF-Secureworks Q1 Non-Gaap loss per share $0.09

June 1 Secureworks Corp

* Q1 non-gaap loss per share $0.09

* Q1 revenue $100 million versus i/b/e/s view $94.8 million

* Sees q2 non-gaap revenue to be between $100 and $102 million

* Expects fy revenue to be between $423 and $425 million; sees fy non-gaap revenue to be between $424 and $426 million

* Sees fy non-gaap net loss per share to be in range of $0.30 to $0.33

* Expects capital expenditures to be approximately $20 to $22 million for full year

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.12, revenue view $99.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $-0.46, revenue view $418.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* On pace to exceed $400 million revenue for year

* Sees q2 non-gaap net loss per share to be in range of $0.07 to $0.09

* Sees q2 2017 loss per share $0.15 to $0.17

* Sees fy net loss per share to be in range of $0.62 to $0.66

* Secureworks reports strong first quarter fiscal 2017 financial results

* Q1 loss per share $0.17

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S