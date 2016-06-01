BRIEF-Secureworks Q1 Non-Gaap loss per share $0.09

BRIEF-Kivalliq announces $3 mln financing package
* Kivalliq announces $3 million financing package; Sandstorm makes equity investment and payment for royalty portfolio
June 1 Secureworks Corp
* Q1 non-gaap loss per share $0.09
* Q1 revenue $100 million versus i/b/e/s view $94.8 million
* Sees q2 non-gaap revenue to be between $100 and $102 million
* Expects fy revenue to be between $423 and $425 million; sees fy non-gaap revenue to be between $424 and $426 million
* Sees fy non-gaap net loss per share to be in range of $0.30 to $0.33
* Expects capital expenditures to be approximately $20 to $22 million for full year
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.12, revenue view $99.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $-0.46, revenue view $418.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* On pace to exceed $400 million revenue for year
* Sees q2 revenue to be between $100 and $102 million
* Sees q2 non-gaap net loss per share to be in range of $0.07 to $0.09
* Sees q2 2017 loss per share $0.15 to $0.17
* Gaap revenue to be between $100 and $102 million.
* Sees fy net loss per share to be in range of $0.62 to $0.66
* Secureworks reports strong first quarter fiscal 2017 financial results
* Q1 loss per share $0.17
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Mandalay resources corporation announces production and sales results for the fourth quarter and full-year 2016
* Says transaction includes two facilities in Newark and Columbus, Ohio