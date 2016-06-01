BRIEF-Sangamo Biosciences says CEO Edward Lanphier to retire

BRIEF-Kivalliq announces $3 mln financing package
* Kivalliq announces $3 million financing package; Sandstorm makes equity investment and payment for royalty portfolio
June 1 Sangamo Biosciences Inc
* Sangamo Biosciences announces retirement of Edward Lanphier as president and CEO; Sandy Macrae named as successor
* Current chairman William Ringo to remain on board
* Mandalay resources corporation announces production and sales results for the fourth quarter and full-year 2016
* Says transaction includes two facilities in Newark and Columbus, Ohio