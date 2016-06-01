版本:
BRIEF-Sangamo Biosciences says CEO Edward Lanphier to retire

June 1 Sangamo Biosciences Inc

* Sangamo Biosciences announces retirement of Edward Lanphier as president and CEO; Sandy Macrae named as successor

* Current chairman William Ringo to remain on board

* Lanphier to assume chairmanship of board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

