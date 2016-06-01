版本:
BRIEF-Rex energy announces senior secured second lien notes exchange offer

June 1 Rex Energy Corp

* Rex energy announces 1.00%/8.00% senior secured second lien notes exchange offer

* Commenced offer to exchange up to $631.4 million aggregate principal amount of its 1.00%/8.00% senior secured second lien notes due 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

