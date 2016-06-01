BRIEF-National Bank sets quarterly dividend of c$0.55per share

BRIEF-Kivalliq announces $3 mln financing package
* Kivalliq announces $3 million financing package; Sandstorm makes equity investment and payment for royalty portfolio
June 1 National Bank Of Canada
* National bank increases the dividend on its common shares
* Sets quarterly dividend of c$0.55per share
* Increase of dividend on its common shares from $0.54 to $0.55 per common share for quarter ending july 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Kivalliq announces $3 million financing package; Sandstorm makes equity investment and payment for royalty portfolio
* Mandalay resources corporation announces production and sales results for the fourth quarter and full-year 2016
* Says transaction includes two facilities in Newark and Columbus, Ohio