2016年 6月 1日

BRIEF-National Bank sets quarterly dividend of c$0.55per share

June 1 National Bank Of Canada

* National bank increases the dividend on its common shares

* Sets quarterly dividend of c$0.55per share

* Increase of dividend on its common shares from $0.54 to $0.55 per common share for quarter ending july 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

