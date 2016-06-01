BRIEF-Data Group retains Michael Sifton as CEO

BRIEF-Kivalliq announces $3 mln financing package
* Kivalliq announces $3 million financing package; Sandstorm makes equity investment and payment for royalty portfolio
June 1 Data Group Ltd :
* Data group ltd. Announces the retention of Michael G. Sifton as CEO; changes to its board of directors; and completion of a common share private placement
* Sifton has re-joined board
* Data group ltd says has raised $2.35 million pursuant to its previously announced private placement of common shares
* Entered into a settlement, nomination and standstill agreement with kst and takhar
* Understands that kst currently owns approximately 15.54% of issued and outstanding common shares
* j.r kingsley ward has been appointed chair of board
* Harinder takhar has resigned as a director of data effective immediately
* Agreed to include an eligible designee of kst in its slate of nominees for election as directors of company
* Data group ltd says entered into subscription agreement with kst industries inc for purchase of 30.9 million common shares
* Co agreed it will not redeem any of outstanding 6% convertible unsecured subordinated debentures, other than for cash, prior to nov 30
* Data group ltd says upon completion of kst private placement, kst would own about 15.54% of issued and outstanding common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
