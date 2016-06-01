版本:
BRIEF-Xenetic Biosciences announces reverse stock split

June 1 Xenetic Biosciences Inc :

* Approved a proportional 1-for-33 reduction and reverse stock split of its issued and outstanding shares

* Xenetic biosciences announces reverse stock split in preparation for proposed uplisting to Nasdaq capital market Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

