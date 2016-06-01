BRIEF-Daktronics Q4 loss per share $0.07

BRIEF-Kivalliq announces $3 mln financing package
* Kivalliq announces $3 million financing package; Sandstorm makes equity investment and payment for royalty portfolio
June 1 Daktronics Inc :
* Daktronics announces fourth quarter and fiscal 2016 results
* Q4 sales $138.5 million versus i/b/e/s view $156.2 million
* Orders decreased in fiscal 2016 by $70.8 million as compared to fiscal 2015
* Backlog at end of fiscal 2016 Q4 was $181.2 million, compared to a backlog of $190.5 million a year earlier
* Daktronics sees modest growth in fiscal 2017 orders
* Q4 loss per share $0.07
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Mandalay resources corporation announces production and sales results for the fourth quarter and full-year 2016
* Says transaction includes two facilities in Newark and Columbus, Ohio