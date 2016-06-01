BRIEF-Daktronics Q4 loss per share $0.07

June 1 Daktronics Inc :

* Daktronics announces fourth quarter and fiscal 2016 results

* Q4 sales $138.5 million versus i/b/e/s view $156.2 million

* Orders decreased in fiscal 2016 by $70.8 million as compared to fiscal 2015

* Backlog at end of fiscal 2016 Q4 was $181.2 million, compared to a backlog of $190.5 million a year earlier

* Daktronics sees modest growth in fiscal 2017 orders

* Q4 loss per share $0.07

* Q4 loss per share $0.07

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S