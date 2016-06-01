BRIEF-Dow says completes strategic ownership restructuring of Dow Corning

BRIEF-Mandalay Resources sold 29,399 ounces of gold equivalent in Q4
* Mandalay resources corporation announces production and sales results for the fourth quarter and full-year 2016
June 1 Dow Chemical Co
* Dow completes strategic ownership restructuring of dow corning corporation
* Dow completes strategic ownership restructuring of dow corning corporation
* Anticipates securing more than $1 billion in additional annual ebitda at full run-rate synergies from restructured ownership
* Dow targets a minimum of $400 million in annual cost and growth synergies from restructured ownership Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Mandalay resources corporation announces production and sales results for the fourth quarter and full-year 2016
* Says transaction includes two facilities in Newark and Columbus, Ohio
* Q3 gross refining margin $10.8 per barrel (Adds details from press release)