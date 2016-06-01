版本:
BRIEF-Great Lakes Graphite amends private placement

June 1 Great Lakes Graphite Inc

* Great Lakes Graphite amends private placement

* Offering amended to $0.07 per unit, flow-through component added at a price of $0.075 per share, with no accompanying warrant Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

