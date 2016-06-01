版本:
BRIEF-NV5 says acquired certain assets of X8e-Vinyard

June 1 Nv5 Global Inc

* Acquisition will be immediately accretive to nv5's earnings and was made almost entirely in cash.

* Acquires construction quality assurance company, X8e-Vinyard Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

