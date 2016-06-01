版本:
BRIEF-CBRE Group acquires retail property advisor Michael Horwitz & Co

June 1 CBRE Group Inc

* Acquires London-based retail property advisor Michael Horwitz & company

* Michael Horwitz and his team will join CBRE's UK retail team in London Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

