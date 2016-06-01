BRIEF-CBRE Group acquires retail property advisor Michael Horwitz & Co

BRIEF-Mandalay Resources sold 29,399 ounces of gold equivalent in Q4
* Mandalay resources corporation announces production and sales results for the fourth quarter and full-year 2016
June 1 CBRE Group Inc
* Acquires London-based retail property advisor Michael Horwitz & company
* Michael Horwitz and his team will join CBRE's UK retail team in London Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Mandalay resources corporation announces production and sales results for the fourth quarter and full-year 2016
* Says transaction includes two facilities in Newark and Columbus, Ohio
* Q3 gross refining margin $10.8 per barrel (Adds details from press release)