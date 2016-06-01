版本:
BRIEF-Regulus expands clinical trial collaboration with GSK

June 1 Regulus Therapeutics Inc

* Ongoing phase ii rg-101 and oral gsk2878175 combination study on track to report interim results by year-end

* Regulus expands clinical trial collaboration with gsk Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

