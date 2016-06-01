版本:
BRIEF-IBM to acquire EZSource

June 1 International Business Machines Corp :

* IBM to acquire EZSource to help developers modernize mainframe applications for digital business

* Financial terms of deal were not released Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

