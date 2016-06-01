版本:
BRIEF-CDTI appoints Tracy A. Kern as chief financial officer

June 1 (Reuters) -

* Clean diesel technologies inc says tracy kern most recently served as cfo at interlink electronics corp

* Cdti appoints tracy a. Kern as chief financial officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

