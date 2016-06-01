BRIEF-Vera Bradley Inc says Q1 revenue rose 4 pct to $105.2 million

BRIEF-Mandalay Resources sold 29,399 ounces of gold equivalent in Q4
* Mandalay resources corporation announces production and sales results for the fourth quarter and full-year 2016
June 1 Vera Bradley Inc
* Vera bradley announces fiscal first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 revenue rose 4 percent to $105.2 million
* Sees q2 revenue $118 million to $123 million
* Reiterates eps guidance for fiscal year
* Q1 same store sales fell 6.7 percent
* Sees fy 2017 revenue $510 million to $520 million
* Vera bradley inc sees net capital spending of approximately $20.0 million for 2017
* Vera bradley inc sees 2017 gross profit percentage of 57.7% to 58.2%
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.05, revenue view $106.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $0.95, revenue view $516.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Vera bradley inc sees 2017 diluted earnings per share of $0.90 to $0.98
* Vera bradley inc sees inventory of $105 million to $110 million at end of q2
* Vera bradley inc sees q2 gross profit percentage of 58.0% to 58.5%
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.18, revenue view $122.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share $0.06
* Sees q2 2017 earnings per share $0.13 to $0.15 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
