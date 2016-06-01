版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 1日 星期三

BRIEF-Strata Oncology completes series A financing

June 1 (Reuters) -

* Strata Oncology completes series A financing and signs strategic partnership with Thermo Fisher Scientific Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

