BRIEF-Elbit Imaging says board approved new program to repurchase up to NIS 40 mln of notes

June 1 Elbit Imaging Ltd

* Board of directors approved a new program to repurchase up to nis forty million of elbit's notes

* Board of directors has determined that until further notice, company will purchase only series h notes

* Elbit imaging ltd. Announces approval of new notes buyback programs by the company totaling up to nis 40 million Source text for Eikon: