CORRECTED-BRIEF-Nektar Therapeutics, Daiichi Sankyo Europe sign licensing deal for breast cancer drug

CANADA STOCKS-Futures lower as oil prices slip
Jan 16 Stock futures pointed to a lower opening for Canada's main stock index on Monday as oil prices slipped, pressured by doubts that large oil producers will reduce production.
(Corrects to add dropped words in the second bullet)
June 1 Nektar Therapeutics
* Nektar Therapeutics says entitled to an upfront payment of $20 million as well as an additional $60 million in milestone payments
* Nektar Therapeutics says also entitled to significant double-digit royalties on net sales in Europe
* Plans to submit an MAA filing in June 2016 seeking conditional approval from EMA for use of Onzeald
* Nektar Therapeutics and Daiichi Sankyo Europe GmbH sign European licensing agreement for Onzeald(TM) (Etirinotecan Pegol), an investigational drug candidate being developed to treat patients with advanced breast cancer and brain metastases Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
Jan 16 Stock futures pointed to a lower opening for Canada's main stock index on Monday as oil prices slipped, pressured by doubts that large oil producers will reduce production.
* Sherritt provides an update on ambatovy joint venture negotiations
BERN, Jan 16 China's economy will remain stable and keep growing steadily while resisting protectionism, President Xi Jinping told Swiss executives on Monday.