BRIEF-Assurant names Richard Dziadzio Chief Financial Officer

June 1 Assurant Inc :

* Dziadzio succeeds Christopher J. Pagano, who will move into newly created role of chief risk officer, effective July 18, 2016

* Dziadzio joins assurant from QBE North America where most recently served as cfo

* Assurant names richard s. Dziadzio chief financial officer and treasurer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)