BRIEF-Evoke Pharma completes phase 3 clinical trial of EVK-001 in women with symptoms associated with diabetic gastroparesis

June 1 Evoke Pharma Inc

* Completes Phase 3 clinical trial of EVK-001 in women with symptoms associated with diabetic gastroparesis

* Will be ready to move forward with new drug application in near term, should we receive positive data from this trial

* Expects to report top-line Phase 3 study results early in Q3 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)