公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 1日

BRIEF-Ricebran Technologies signs agreement with Organic by Nature Inc to supply organic risolubles

June 1 Ricebran Technologies

* Signs exclusive multi-year agreement with Organic by Nature Inc to supply organic risolubles

* Says Organic by Nature will purchase co's organic risolubles and have certain rights of first production and exclusivity Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

