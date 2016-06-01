BRIEF-Eyegate announces data from phase 1B/2A trial of EGP-437

June 1 EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc :

* Majority of subjects treated to-date in two higher dose cohorts displayed clinically relevant reductions in anterior chamber cell count (ACC)

* Expect to complete trial in Q3 of 2016

* Eyegate Announces Encouraging Interim Data From Phase 1b/2a Clinical Trial Of EGP-437 for treatment of ocular inflammation and pain post cataract surgery Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)