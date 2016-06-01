版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 1日 星期三

BRIEF-Equity Residential lowers 2016 same store revenue and NOI guidance ranges

June 1 Equity Residential

* Lowers 2016 same store revenue and NOI guidance ranges

* Says expects to report same store revenue growth of approximately 4.0% to 4.2% for Q2 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

