公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 1日

BRIEF-Agree Realty says announces $79.5 mln portfolio acquisition

June 1 Agree Realty Corp

* Agree Realty announces $79.5 million portfolio acquisition

* Closed on acquisition of a diversified portfolio of 11 high-quality retail net lease properties Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

