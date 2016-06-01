版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 1日 星期三 21:04 BJT

BRIEF-Alexandria Real Estate announces public offering of senior notes

June 1 Alexandria Real Estate Equities

* Intends to use net proceeds from offering for reduction of outstanding balance on unsecured senior line of credit

* Alexandria real estate equities, inc. Announces public offering of senior notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐