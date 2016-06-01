版本:
BRIEF-Riocan Real Estate Investment completes $1 bln unsecured credit facility

June 1 Riocan Real Estate Investment Trust

* Riocan Real Estate Investment Trust completes new one billion dollar unsecured operating credit facility

* Operating facility will mature in May, 2021

* Facility provides for a mechanism to extend facility on an annual basis. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

