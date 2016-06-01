BRIEF-Versabank Q2 earnings per share C$0.06

BRIEF-Mandalay Resources sold 29,399 ounces of gold equivalent in Q4
* Mandalay resources corporation announces production and sales results for the fourth quarter and full-year 2016
June 1 Versabank
* Pacific & western bank of canada announces results for its second quarter ending april 30th, 2016
* Q2 earnings per share c$0.06
* Q2 revenue c$9.6 million, up 13 percent
* Q2 earnings per share c$0.06
* Says transaction includes two facilities in Newark and Columbus, Ohio
* Q3 gross refining margin $10.8 per barrel (Adds details from press release)