BRIEF-Versabank Q2 earnings per share C$0.06

June 1 Versabank

* Pacific & western bank of canada announces results for its second quarter ending april 30th, 2016

* Q2 earnings per share c$0.06

* Q2 revenue c$9.6 million, up 13 percent

