版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 1日 星期三 21:43 BJT

BRIEF-Versabank Q2 earnings per share C$0.06

June 1 Versabank

* Pacific & western bank of canada announces results for its second quarter ending april 30th, 2016

* Q2 earnings per share c$0.06

* Q2 revenue c$9.6 million, up 13 percent

* Q2 earnings per share c$0.06 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐