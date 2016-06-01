BRIEF-PWC Capital Q2 earnings per share c$0.06

BRIEF-Mandalay Resources sold 29,399 ounces of gold equivalent in Q4
* Mandalay resources corporation announces production and sales results for the fourth quarter and full-year 2016
June 1 Pwc Capital Inc
* Pwc capital inc. Announces results for its second quarter ended april 30, 2016
* Q2 revenue c$9.6 million
* Net interest income for three months ended april 30, 2016 increased to $9.4 million from $9.1 million for previous quarter
* Net interest margin or spread for three months ended april 30, 2016 was 2.23% compared to 2.18% for previous quarter
* Q2 earnings per share c$0.06 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Mandalay resources corporation announces production and sales results for the fourth quarter and full-year 2016
* Says transaction includes two facilities in Newark and Columbus, Ohio
* Q3 gross refining margin $10.8 per barrel (Adds details from press release)