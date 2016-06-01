版本:
BRIEF-Perry Ellis International names David Enright CEO

June 1 Perry Ellis International Inc :

* Perry Ellis International expands executive team, names David Enright as chief operating officer

* Perry ellis international expands executive team, names david enright as chief operating officer

