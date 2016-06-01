版本:
BRIEF-First Republic Bank prices common stock offering

June 1 First Republic Bank

* First Republic Bank prices common stock offering

* Public offering of 2.5 million shares of its common stock for expected gross proceeds of approximately $178.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

