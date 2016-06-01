BRIEF-Coca-Cola Co, Coca-Cola FEMSA to buy AdeS Soy-Based beverage biz from Unilever

June 1 Coca-Cola Co

* The Coca-Cola company and coca-cola femsa to acquire ades soy-based beverage business from unilever

* Cola femsa sab de cv - transaction has been approved by boards of directors of coca-cola company, coca-cola femsa, and unilever

* Cola femsa sab de cv says deal valued at us$ 575 million

* Cola femsa sab de cv -ades business to become part of non-carbonated beverage platforms that coca-cola femsa shares with coca-cola co in its franchise territories Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)