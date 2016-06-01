BRIEF-KAR Auction says announces acquisition of GRS Remarketing

June 1 Kar Auction Services Inc

* Kar auction services announces acquisition of GRS remarketing

* GRS will be renamed ADESA UK following sale; jonathan holland, vp of business development for adesa uk, will become md

* Acquired grs remarketing limited (grs), a subsidiary of greenhous group limited Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)