版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 1日 星期三 21:24 BJT

BRIEF-KAR Auction says announces acquisition of GRS Remarketing

June 1 Kar Auction Services Inc

* Kar auction services announces acquisition of GRS remarketing

* GRS will be renamed ADESA UK following sale; jonathan holland, vp of business development for adesa uk, will become md

* Acquired grs remarketing limited (grs), a subsidiary of greenhous group limited Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐