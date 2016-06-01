版本:
BRIEF-Lockheed Martin awarded pilot survivability training contract

June 1 Lockheed Martin:

* Lockheed Martin awarded contract for pilot survivability training with the Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division

* 5-Year, single award indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract with a ceiling value of $424 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

