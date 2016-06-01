BRIEF-Mylan launches first generic of nuvigil tablets in U.S.

CANADA STOCKS-Futures lower as oil prices slip
Jan 16 Stock futures pointed to a lower opening for Canada's main stock index on Monday as oil prices slipped, pressured by doubts that large oil producers will reduce production.
June 1 Mylan NV:
* Mylan launches first generic of nuvigil tablets
* Announced U.S. launch of armodafinil tablets, 50 mg, 150 mg, 250 mg, a generic version of Cephalon's nuvigil Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Sherritt provides an update on ambatovy joint venture negotiations
BERN, Jan 16 China's economy will remain stable and keep growing steadily while resisting protectionism, President Xi Jinping told Swiss executives on Monday.