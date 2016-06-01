版本:
BRIEF-Mylan launches first generic of nuvigil tablets in U.S.

June 1 Mylan NV:

* Mylan launches first generic of nuvigil tablets

* Announced U.S. launch of armodafinil tablets, 50 mg, 150 mg, 250 mg, a generic version of Cephalon's nuvigil Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

