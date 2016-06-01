版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 1日 星期三 23:47 BJT

BRIEF-Etienne Du Vignaux joins Sopra Steria as CFO

June 1 Sopra Steria Group SA :

* Etienne Du Vignaux joins Sopra Steria as chief financial officer

* Etienne Du Vignaux assumes his new role since 1 June 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

