BRIEF-Interactive Brokers Group reports 641,000 DARTS for May, up 4 pct

CANADA STOCKS-Futures lower as oil prices slip
Jan 16 Stock futures pointed to a lower opening for Canada's main stock index on Monday as oil prices slipped, pressured by doubts that large oil producers will reduce production.
June 1 Interactive Brokers Group:
* Interactive Brokers Group reports brokerage metrics for May 2016, includes Reg-NMS execution statistics
* 641 thousand daily average revenue trades (DARTS) in May, 4% higher than prior year and 3% lower than prior month.
* May ending client credit balances of $39.0 billion, 15% higher than prior year and 1% higher than prior month
* Ending client equity of $72.5 billion in May , 9% higher than prior year and 1% higher than prior month
* Ending client margin loan balances of $15.1 billion in May, 22% lower than prior year and 3% lower than prior month Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Sherritt provides an update on ambatovy joint venture negotiations
BERN, Jan 16 China's economy will remain stable and keep growing steadily while resisting protectionism, President Xi Jinping told Swiss executives on Monday.