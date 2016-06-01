BRIEF-Interactive Brokers Group reports 641,000 DARTS for May, up 4 pct

June 1 Interactive Brokers Group:

* Interactive Brokers Group reports brokerage metrics for May 2016, includes Reg-NMS execution statistics

* 641 thousand daily average revenue trades (DARTS) in May, 4% higher than prior year and 3% lower than prior month.

* May ending client credit balances of $39.0 billion, 15% higher than prior year and 1% higher than prior month

* Ending client equity of $72.5 billion in May , 9% higher than prior year and 1% higher than prior month

* Ending client margin loan balances of $15.1 billion in May, 22% lower than prior year and 3% lower than prior month