BRIEF-Trican Well Service announces $40 mln bought deal financing

June 1 Trican Well Service Ltd :
* Announces $40 million bought deal financing and amended
covenant package with its lenders
* Underwriters have agreed to purchase on a "bought deal"
basis 25 million common shares of trican at a price of $1.60 per
common share
* Net proceeds from offering will be used to reduce
outstanding debt
* Under agreed upon amendments, Trican would also agree to
reduce its RCF commitment to $250 million
* Granted underwriters an option to purchase an additional
3.75 million common shares at issue price to cover
over-allotments
