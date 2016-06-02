版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 2日 星期四 08:56 BJT

BRIEF-Ruby Tuesday sells Lime Fresh Mexican Grill brand for $4.6 MLN

June 1 Ruby Tuesday Inc :

* Ruby Tuesday Inc. announces sale of Lime Fresh Mexican Grill brand

* Sale of Lime Fresh Mexican Grill brand to Everfresh Endeavors for $4.6 million

* Agreement includes intellectual property rights and franchising rights for Lime Fresh Mexican Grill Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐