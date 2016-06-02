BRIEF-Bravada Gold says mine permit submitted for Shoshone Pediment Barite-Royalty Property

June 1 Mine Permit Submitted For Bravada's Shoshone Pediment Barite

* Mine permit submitted for Bravada's Shoshone Pediment Barite-Royalty Property in Nevada; provides corporate update

* Received notice baker hughes oilfield operations, inc. Has submitted a plan of operations permit to bureau of land management for scruffy/oz barite mine

* Plan of operations permit to bureau of land management for scruffy/oz barite mine, which will extract barite ore from bravada's shoshone pediment property

* Baker Hughes acquired 100% of any Barite ore located on property

* Entered into debt-settlement agreements with certain creditors in order to settle up to $895,000 of debt by issuance of up to 5.3 million common shares

* Debt-Settlement agreements with certain creditors at a price of $0.17 per share