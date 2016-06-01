BRIEF-Reinsurance Group of America priced senior notes due 2026

June 1 Reinsurance Group Of America Inc:
* Reinsurance Group Of America announces pricing of senior
notes and subordinated debentures
* Has priced an aggregate principal amount of $400 million
of 3.95 percent senior notes due 2026
* Says subordinated debentures have a 40 year final
maturity, an issue price of $25 per debenture
* Says senior notes have a 10-Year, three-month final
maturity, an issue price of 99.996 percent
* Priced amount of $400 million of 5.75 percent
fixed-to-floating rate subordinated debentures due 2056
* Senior notes feature a fixed-rate coupon of 3.95 percent,
payable semiannually
