BRIEF-Costco Wholesale May sales rose 3 percent to $9.23 bln

June 1 Costco Wholesale Corp :
* Costco wholesale corporation reports May sales results
* May sales rose 3 percent to $9.23 billion
* Reported net sales of $9.23 billion for month of May, an
increase of three percent from $8.98 billion during similar
period last year
* For thirty-nine weeks ended May 29, co reported net sales
of $87.18 billion, increase of 2 percent from $85.31 billion
during similar period last year
* Total Co's comparable sales for four-week and thirty-nine
week periods ended may 29 were 0 percent
