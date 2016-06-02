版本:
BRIEF-Clearside Biomedical prices initial public offering at $7.00 per share

June 2 Clearside Biomedical Inc :

* Says initial public offering of 7.20 million common shares priced at $7.00 per share

* Clearside biomedical, inc. Announces pricing of initial public offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

