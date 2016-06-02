BRIEF-AstraZeneca licenses Zurampic to Grünenthal in Europe and Latin America

June 2 Astrazeneca Plc

* Grünenthal and astrazeneca enter into license agreement for lesinurad in europe and latin america

* Grünenthal will submit fixed-dose combination programme for regulatory review and will pay astrazeneca up to $230 million in sales and other milestones

* Grünenthal will also pay tiered royalties on annual product sales up to low double digits Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By London Bureau)