2016年 6月 2日

BRIEF-Royal caribbean to sell legend of the seas

June 2 Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd :

* Royal caribbean to sell legend of the seas

* Entered into an agreement to sell its cruise ship legend of seas to thomson cruises in spring of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

