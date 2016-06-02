BRIEF-Brick Brewing posts Q1 earnings per share $0.02

June 2 Brick Brewing Co Ltd :

* Brick Brewing reports first quarter F2017 EBITDA of $1.9m

* Q1 revenue C$9.5 million versus C$7.7 million

* Brick Brewing Co Ltd says Q1 gross margin improved to 35.0% from 27.1%

* Says board of directors re-affirmed quarterly dividend, $0.012/share

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.02